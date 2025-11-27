Thatching work is now under way on one of the Isle of Man’s most important historic buildings, with scaffolding going up at Harry Kelly’s Cottage in Cregneash.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) confirmed that contractors are preparing to begin the rethatching process on the 19th-century dwelling, which is among the island’s last surviving traditionally thatched cottages.
It follows essential conservation measures taken earlier in the autumn after the roof was damaged during a period of high winds and prolonged heavy rain.
In September, MNH reported that the thatch had suffered deterioration significant enough to require immediate protective action.
The organisation’s maintenance team installed a heavy-duty tarpaulin across the entire roof to shield the structure from further water ingress and prevent damage to the interior, including its original mud floor.
The covering will remain in place until the thatching work is completed.
Harry Kelly’s Cottage is designated as an Ancient Monument due to both its architectural rarity and its association with Harry Kelly, a respected native Manx speaker who died in 1935.
The cottage retains its traditional roof structure made of straw laid over a base of thinly cut turf, known locally as ‘scraa’, a method once common in rural Manx homes but now extremely rare.
Back in September, Connie Lovel, executive director of MNH, said: ‘Harry Kelly’s Cottage is one of the Isle of Man’s most iconic historic buildings and a cornerstone of Cregneash.
‘The damage caused by recent adverse weather highlights how vulnerable these rare thatched structures are. By acting quickly, we can protect the cottage and its interior and prepare for rethatching and conservation works.’
Full rethatching is expected to be completed in spring 2026, when visitors will be able to watch skilled craftsmen restore the roof using traditional techniques, continuing the legacy of the island’s first open-air folk museum.