The Southern Swimming Pool Board has confirmed that maintenance works carried out during its autumn closure were funded through a combination of its own reserves and a government-backed regeneration scheme.
In a letter issued this week, the board explained that the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s (DESC) Minor Capital Works Scheme allocates funding across the island’s three regional pools from a total pot of £150,000. Each facility receives an initial allocation of £45,000, with a further £15,000 held in contingency.
The board said the Southern Pool ‘is currently operating within its budget’ and described the October works as both ‘necessary’ and ‘scheduled to minimise inconvenience’ to swimmers, school users and its own swim school.
According to the board, DESC funding applications must meet strict requirements, including consultant reports, defined scopes of work and formal tendering processes.
It confirmed it will continue to submit applications to the Minor Capital Works Scheme to address further essential maintenance.
The recent October half-term closure enabled the installation of new automatic entrance doors, alongside repairs to damaged wall tiles in the changing rooms and maintenance within the plant room. The timing, the board said, was selected to avoid disruption to school swimming timetables.
During a Tynwald sitting on October 18, Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked Daphne Caine for details on both the cost of operating the pool and the reasoning behind its closure.
Mrs Caine clarified that the department does not operate the facility, stating: ‘The Southern Swimming Pool Board is responsible for its management and operation.’
Explaining the repairs, she added: ‘Among the works were the fire door removal which cost just over £5,000, the new lighting £1,400, replacing the heating valves £1,200 and the filter replacement was £15,500.’