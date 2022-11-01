Subscribe newsletter
It recommends a 12-month trial for mobility scooters to be able to access buses on route 21 between Douglas and Farmhill. This is due to start in April.
If there are no issues, routes 22 and 25 will be included after six months.
Minister for Infrastructure Chris Thomas said: ‘I think a downfall of the report is that the trial route should not just be in Douglas, it needs to go between two towns.’
Eric Corkish, a former commissioner and campaigner for bus accessibility commented: ‘I have been campaigning for this for four years. Nothing has been done. The report’s time frame for mobility scooter access is too long, it states that access, that is not part of the trial, can be expected in 2024.’
As part of making the bus routes more accessible, the Department of Infrastructure have already committed to the installation of 17 ‘Kassel kerbs’.
These are slightly elevated kerbs which would align with the floor of the bus to provide access to individuals with mobility difficulties, including those who use wheelchairs, mobility aids and older persons.
Mr Thomas said: ‘I think in some aspects we are good with accessibility like having low-floor buses, visual and verbal prompts for each stop however we need to do more to make kerbs accessible.’
Mr Corkish said: ‘When I did a trial with my mobility scooter, most of the stops did not have Kassel kerbs, but I could still get on and off using a ramp. It seems to me like the installation is a way of delaying the process.’
There has been additional criticism on the focus of the report.
Cathryn Bradley the social, welfare and inclusion lead at charity Sight Matters said: ‘We support the accessibility work that Bus Vannin is undertaking but note that the vast majority of the recommendations relate to physical accessibility.
Many of our members have to rely on public transport, it is an integral part of being independent and included in society.’
She added: ‘Many of our visually impaired members struggle with stops not being announced audibly, and flagging down buses. Not all buses automatically stop at all stops, those with a visual impairment often cannot see the number of the bus that is approaching their stop. Finally our members face difficulties in accessing bus timetables in an accessible format.’
As of 2021, the census reported that 10,038 residents state that they have been professionally diagnosed with a physical or mental condition or disability, this comprises 11.9% of the population.
The report stated that the island was considerably behind the UK regarding bus stop accessibility, with more than 900 bus stops, and only 80 that had remedial work undertaken to improve accessibility.
Mr Thomas said: ‘in the Isle of Man we didn’t have the equality act until 2017, and the disability act until 2015, I think that may be a reason why we are further behind than the UK.
‘It is also more difficult in the island with certain aspects of our landscape such as mountains and rural areas, than in a big city for example.’
