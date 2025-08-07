Data breaches have almost doubled in the last year, according to the latest update from the island's Information Commissioner.
Figures have been released on data breaches covering April, May and June this year which outlines the increase.
The Information Commissioner launched a new online breach reporting portal in April, allowing organisations to report personal data breaches directly via an online form.
In the latest report, the Information Commissioner said: ‘In April, May, and June of 2025, 61 personal data breaches were reported to the Information Commissioner with 800 people affected by these personal data breaches.
‘The number of personal data breaches reported is almost double the amount reported in the same period last year.
‘It is possible that this increase in reporting is, at least in part, influenced by our increased outreach and engagement with the island’s organisations.
The report also revealed 70% of the breaches reported were from public sector organisations, with the remaining 30% being reported by the private sector.
In July, similar breach awareness training has been delivered to private sector organisations.
In total, 28% of the breaches were reported to pose a high risk to the rights and freedoms of those affected which means organisations have to notify the individual concerned.
During the three months, the Information Commissioner closed 30 personal data breaches.
The most common infringement involved in personal data breaches resulted in ‘the integrity and confidentiality of the personal data being compromised’.
The report says: ‘An example of this could be personal data being shared with someone who shouldn’t have it, being accessed by someone without the right to do so, or it being lost, damaged, altered or destroyed.’