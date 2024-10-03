Police are looking for people going around in a UK-registered van cold calling homes across the island peddling garden furniture.
Isle of Man Constabulary has posted an appeal on social media seeking information after reports males were knocking on doors to sell the furniture and maybe travelling round in a silver Ford Transit.
The force said: ‘Police are looking to locate the occupants of a UK-registered vehicle, possibly a silver Ford Transit believed to be displaying the name Worsley or similar on it, following reports of males cold calling to sell garden furniture in this vehicle.
If you have any information that can assist in locating or identifying the vehicle or individuals involved, please contact police headquarters on 631212 quoting incident 11 of October 2.’