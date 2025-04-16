Port Erin RNLI was called into action last week after a member of the public raised concerns over the safety of two paddleboarders who had not returned after heading out towards the Calf of Man.
The station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Muriel and Leslie launched at 6.45pm last Wednesday (April 9) in calm conditions, following reports that two people had left Port Erin Bay on a single paddleboard more than two hours earlier and had not been seen since.
A volunteer crew made up of Helm Tony Mitchell, Liam Farrer, Neil Kemp and Sam Kennaugh carried out a thorough search along the coast. It was a milestone moment for crew member Sam, who was attending his first call-out since qualifying in November 2024.
The lifeboat headed from Port Erin Bay towards Calf Sound, Spanish Head, and the Chasms at Sugar Loaf, speaking with kayakers and people on the rocks along the way. None had seen the paddleboarders.
The crew continued towards the Calf of Man, completing a second coastal sweep before checking Cow Harbour. On the return journey, they continued searching the coastline back towards Port Erin.
After around 90 minutes on the water and with no further reports received by HM Coastguard or the lifeboat station, the crew stood down.
Sam said the call-out had been valuable experience despite turning out to be a false alarm. He also offered advice to anyone using paddleboards in the area and reminded the public of RNLI safety guidance.
He added: ‘Paddleboards carrying more than the advisable weight and number of people can be unstable in the water, and currents in and around Port Erin Bay can be very strong.’
The RNLI said the call to emergency services was the right course of action and encouraged anyone who sees someone in difficulty on the water to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.