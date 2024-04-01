Volunteers from the Ramsey Coastguard Rescue Team took part in a search for a suspected missing man over the bank holiday weekend.
The Isle of Man Constabulary later issued a public appeal for information online, asking residents in the north for help to try and trace the individual.
Two search group were deployed from the old swimming baths in Ramsey while a crew from the Ramsey Royal Lifeboat National Institution (RNLI) set off searching the coast in a southernly direction.
During the search, rescuers received a notification that the individual had been found safe and well.
Police later issued another statement online, thanking members of the public for their help in tracing the missing individual.
The coastguard crew were stood-down and were back at the station by 4.20pm on Sunday.