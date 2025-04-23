Families flocked to Groudle Glen Railway over Easter Sunday and Monday (April 20 and 21) for the ever-popular Easter Bunny Train — and even the weather played its part, with glorious sunshine adding to the festive atmosphere.
The narrow-gauge railway, which winds its way through the picturesque glen just outside Onchan, welcomed hundreds of visitors who enjoyed a return trip through the scenic line aboard the heritage steam trains.
At the heart of the event was a special visit from the Easter Bunny himself, who greeted children with chocolate eggs and posed for photos throughout the weekend.
The festive cheer didn’t stop there — families were treated to free tea, coffee and orange juice from the railway’s charming tea rooms, and children could take part in a free Easter egg hunt along the line.
Those who successfully spotted all the hidden eggs were entered into a prize draw with some cracking rewards on offer, including £100 vouchers for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Waltons, a giant Easter Bunny teddy, and even a year’s free family pass to the railway.
A spokesperson for Groudle Glen Railway said: ‘Well, the Easter Bunny has hopped off for another year… thankfully he brought the sunshine!
‘We hope if you visited the railway to see him, you had a wonderful experience and we look forward to welcoming you back when the season begins every Sunday from the beginning of May.
‘From all the volunteers at the railway, thank you for supporting us and coming to see us.’
The Easter Bunny Train is one of many seasonal events run by the volunteer-led railway, which continues to be a much-loved part of the island’s heritage and family days out.