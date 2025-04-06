Rescuers sprang into action to help a stricken vessel off the island’s coast.
Peel RNLI volunteers launched on Friday afternoon (April 4) to assist a yacht left disabled by engine failure around six nautical miles south-west of Peel.
The lifeboat was launched at the request of HM Coastguard just before 4pm.
It was the first emergency callout for volunteer Mike Taylor in his new role as coxswain of the Shannon class lifeboat Frank and Brenda Winter.
He said: ‘There were communication issues with the casualty vessel and limited information about its location at first. But with further details from HM Coastguard, we were able to redirect our search and locate the vessel safely.
‘Once on scene, we checked on the well-being of the skipper, who was alone on board, and assessed the conditions. We decided the safest option was to tow the yacht back to Peel so that necessary repairs could be carried out.
‘As we approached Peel, we changed from an astern tow to an alongside tow, allowing us to safely bring the vessel alongside the Breakwater without incident.
‘Towing can be dangerous for both casualties and crew if not carried out correctly, which is why regular training is essential. The crew performed well and put their training into action effectively.’
The lifeboat returned to station by 8.45pm, where it was washed down, rehoused and made ready for service once again.
Peel Lifeboat Operations Manager Allen Corlett praised the crew’s commitment.
He said: ‘Our volunteers left their workplaces and family gatherings to respond to this call for help. As our charity enters its third century, I’m sure our founder, Sir William Hillary, would be proud of their continued dedication to saving lives at sea.
‘We’re also grateful to the public for their continued support - it’s their generosity that makes our lifesaving service possible every single day.’