Manx Radio reports that police, fire and coastguard crews are currently at the scene at Douglas Port.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company confirmed it had been advised of an ongoing incident at the port and that its vessel the Manxman had been asked to remain offshore while the situation is dealt with.
In a short statement, the ferry firm said port authorities had requested the ship’s master to ‘hold off’ its departure while emergency services respond.
The flagship was due to depart Douglas at 7.15pm and arrive at Heysham at 11pm.