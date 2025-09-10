The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has launched a new survey to gather feedback from island residents on its services.
It follows a similar exercise carried out in 2024, with the results intended to highlight where improvements have been made and identify areas needing further attention.
The survey asks for views on sailing times and routes, levels of service, and what residents would like to see developed in the future. The resulting feedback will also be compared with last year’s findings to assess the ferry firm’s progress.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Managing Director Brian Thomson said: ‘We have made a commitment to being a customer-first organisation. We’re making big strides towards that being a reality and this survey helps to underline our resolve.’
He said responses to last year’s survey had already influenced company decisions.
‘Following the 2024 survey we almost immediately increased the last-minute availability of offer fares, and the results also helped to shape our strategic pricing initiatives,’ he added.
‘An example of this is the “Kids Go Free” [offer] as we could see from the feedback families were really struggling to use our services,’ he said.
Mr Thomson added: ‘We do value every response we get to these surveys – and to our Trustpilot account – it helps us to become a better service.’
The Steam Packet says feedback from the public will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the company and its role in supporting the island’s economic and social wellbeing. It also says the exercise provides a useful opportunity to listen directly to passengers and learn more about their expectations.
The survey will remain open until 17 September and is available to complete online at: https://ex-plorsurvey.com/survey/selfserve/c03/250832?list=101