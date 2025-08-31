A number of Isle of Man Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled or placed ‘at risk’ today (Sunday) due to poor weather conditions.
The 8.30am Manxman sailing to Heysham departed as scheduled this morning, but its return at 2.15pm has been cancelled along with this evening’s 8pm crossing.
Meanwhile, the fast craft Manannan left Douglas for Liverpool two hours earlier than planned, setting sail at 9.15am. Its scheduled return sailing this afternoon is currently listed as ‘at risk’.
The Steam Packet has apologised for an disruption to customers, and said a final decision on those crossings will be made by 2pm.
Passengers are advised to check the company’s website and travel alerts for the latest information.