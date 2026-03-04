Registrations have opened for the Isle of Man’s Homestay Scheme ahead of the 2026 TT races.
Visit Isle of Man and Homestay IOM Limited have reminded households that the scheme will operate during the TT, as well as the Classic TT and the Manx Grand Prix.
The initiative enables residents to host paying visitors during the island’s busiest motorsport periods, helping to meet high demand for accommodation.
Under the scheme, hosts can earn up to £2,500 tax-free during the TT period through the Homestay Allowance. The increase forms part of the Isle of Man Government’s 2026/27 Budget and is intended to make hosting more attractive for residents with spare rooms or those considering renting their property on a self-catering basis.
With schools closing for half-term during the two-week TT period, organisers say the scheme also offers flexibility for families who may wish to rent out their homes while travelling or to accommodate visitors during the races.
Registration is compulsory for private households hosting paying guests during the TT, Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix.
Registration includes inspection, certification and public liability insurance arranged by the Department for Enterprise to ensure quality and safety standards are met.
Accommodation options include hosted bed and breakfast, self-service bed and breakfast, and self-catering where the host vacates the property. Fees for registration start at £65 for one year or £95 for two years.
Deborah Heather, chief executive of Visit Isle of Man, commented: ‘Homestay not only helps us meet accommodation demand during these busy periods, but also enables residents to play a direct part in showcasing the warmth, generosity and community spirit that makes the island such a special place to visit, and keeps visitors coming back year after year.’
To register or find out more, you can visit https://www.homestay.im/, email [email protected], or call 01624 820620.