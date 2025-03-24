Residents at a property in the Isle of Man were able to evacuate safely after their carbon monoxide alarm activated, alerting them to a potentially serious incident.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were called out to Cronk-y-Voddy shortly after 6pm last Monday evening, dispatching a fire appliance and the Duty Officer from Kirk Michael to the site after the alarm sounded.
Once at the scene, firefighters were met with thick black smoke issuing from a flue on the side of the house.
An officer in charge quickly isolated the oil supply before two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to shut down the boiler.
A second fire appliance from Kirk Michael was then dispatched to support staff at the scene.
Once the boiler was isolated, the property was ventilated using a positive pressure fan, and gas monitoring equipment was used to ensure it was safe for the residents to return.
Fire crews were on the scene for around 40 minutes.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service Station Officer Quayle praised the outcome, highlighting the importance of working detectors.
He said: 'Fortunately this property was fitted with a working carbon monoxide alarm which gave an early warning to the residents, allowing them to self-evacuate to a place of safety whilst calling for our assistance before the incident had time to escalate.'
Carbon monoxide, often referred to as the ‘silent killer’, is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that can be fatal if inhaled in significant quantities. It is produced when fuels such as gas, oil, coal, or wood do not burn fully.
The Fire and Rescue Service is urging all residents to ensure their carbon monoxide alarms are fitted and in working order, especially in homes with oil or gas-fired appliances.