Reskill scheme to help people
Applications are now open for individuals to join the government’s reskill scheme, which offers employment opportunities to people with long-term health conditions or disabilities.
The disability employment service will match applicants to work opportunities based on their skills, experience, preferences and aspirations.
Their salary costs will then be covered by government for up to 12 months.
People interested in the scheme will also benefit from an assessment by government occupational health, focussing on the types of roles or sectors which might suitable, and reasonable adjustments for this.
Participation in the scheme is entirely voluntary. Benefit claimants will not suffer any detriment if they choose not to take part or if they withdraw after having enrolled.
Anyone who is interested in this scheme are asked to apply online, or to get in touch with the employment services team by emailing [email protected]
