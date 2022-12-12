The owner of the Castle Mona Hotel says it is undertaking its work in a sensitive manner in keeping with its registered status.
David Ashford is due to ask minister Clare Barber about what actions environmental health officers have taken to protect the Douglas Promenade building.
Bought by the Tevir Group at auction in 2018, the Castle Mona dates back to 1803 and has served as a private residence for a former Lieutenant Governor before being transformed into a hotel in the 1830s.
When Tynwald sits today (Tuesday) Mr Ashford will ask Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber about what action environment health department has taken to ensure the preservation, and to prevent the deterioration, of the building.
Ahead of this, the Tevir Group has told the Examiner that its work is ‘progressing in a sensitive and considered manner, in keeping with the property’s status as a registered building’.
A spokesman for the group added: ‘Since planning permission was granted, the extensive work on the property to remove the modern interventions such as the bowling alley, nightclub and the accommodation wing has been completed.
‘Inside the property, a “soft strip” of the fittings such as carpets has also been completed. A temporary rainscreen has been installed, and an access tower has been erected to facilitate the process of inspection and remedial repairs to the roof.’
The spokesman said that Tevir is considering multiple options in regards the future use of the Castle Mona and pointed to its work in redeveloping other buildings, including 55 Athol Street and Villiers House, as its record of delivering redevelopment.
Once the island’s premier hotel and home to its then one and only casino, which was famously opened by James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery, the Castle Mona developed into a hotel and entertainment complex, complete with a bowling alley and bars.
However, its doors were suddenly closed in 2006 and despite a long-term ownership by the Sefton Group, the building was mothballed and fell into a state of disrepair until it was purchased by Tevir for £1.21m in April 2018.
Since then the group has remained tightlipped on its plans, but did demolish the outer wings, with that work getting underway in 2020.