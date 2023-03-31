The results of the assisted dying consultation reveal that respondents were almost evenly split on the matter.
It comes after Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson was given leave to introduce a Private Member’s Bill providing for assisted dying in the Isle of Man in June 2022.
A public consultation was run over eight weeks from December 2022 to January 2023 to explore some of the policies and procedures involved in drafting such a Bill.
Of the 3,326 responses,1650 (49.61%) respondents said that they disagreed that assisted dying should be permitted for terminally ill adults on the Isle of Man, with 1630 (49.01%) respondents saying they agreed that it should be permitted.
Thirty-six (1.08%) respondents said they were not sure, and ten (0.30%) did not answer the question.
The results of the consultation and submissions made by individuals and organisations is now available at https://consult.gov.im/private-members/assisted-dying/
Dr Allinson has committed to work with Tynwald Members to discuss the introduction of the Bill and the necessary safeguards and procedures that need to be further explored on the basis of the evidence submitted.