It came amid concerns of widespread abuse of the island’s immigration system.
In a statement, the Manx government said: ‘The review of historical applications is internal and constitutes operational compliance activity that remains ongoing.
‘Any issues identified by the review, or any other compliance activity, will be addressed by the Isle of Man Immigration Service as part of a pan-governmental group currently reviewing immigration pathways and wider border security. ‘
A new strategy aimed at securing Manx borders from criminal exploitation was unveiled at Government Conference last September.
It follows growing concerns about drugs, weapons, modern slavery, immigration abuses and other criminal activities.
Head of Customs and Immigration, Sandra Simpson told the Government Conference: ‘At this stage we don’t know the extent of [immigration] abuse. But the evidence is suggesting it is quite widespread.’
She said that workers had been offered visas under fraudulent pretences, travelling thousands of miles at great personal expense for jobs that simply didn’t exist.
Migrants had been charged fees by employers or recruitment firms for obtaining visas, which they then had to pay back from their salaries.
And there was also the potential for the Isle of Man immigration system to be used as a back door to the UK as no records are kept of people arriving or departing the island.
The new strategy aims to secure borders with advanced technology, ensure efficient and fair entry processes and detect criminals before they enter the island.
A report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, published in October, claims international crime syndicates are targeting jurisdictions with relaxed regulations and where gaming licences can be obtained with relative ease. It cites the Isle of Man negatively 25 times.
The island’s police chief has confirmed that four police investigations are under way into international fraud.
Chief Constable Russ Foster said that hundreds of millions of pounds had been defrauded by island-based businesses with links to South East Asia.
One of the investigations focuses on King Gaming which was in the process of building a new £70m headquarters off Victoria Road Douglas - billed as the single largest private investment in the Isle of Msn.
In April last year, authorities raided two of its business premises in Douglas - and work on the project was halted.
Seven people were arrested during the raids before being released on bail pending further enquiries. Another three people were arrested the following month and later released on bail.