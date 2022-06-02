Revised Thursday practice schedule

Practice and qualifying for the 2022 TT Races - sidecar class
There will be a revised schedule for the TT practice session this evening (Thursday).
After several truncated sessions already this week and limited time on the roads, the Sidecars will get proceedings underway at 6.30pm, before Superbike, Superstock and Supersport bikes head out at 7.20pm.
The Supersport and Supertwin machines will then set off at 8.15pm before roads open at 9.30pm.
Schedule
6pm - roads close
6.30pm - Sidecar qualifying
7.20pm - Superbike, Superstock and Supersport qualifying
8.15pm - Supersport and Supertwin qualifying
9.30pm - roads open
