Bus services are continuing to operate across most of the Isle of Man, but a number of routes remain suspended due to icy road conditions.
Bus Vannin said conditions were assessed early on Tuesday morning, with updates issued from 4.30am as the situation developed.
Services have now resumed in Pulrose Crescents, the top of Anagh Coar estate and Birch Hill estate after earlier suspensions.
However, buses are still unable to serve several areas due to ongoing icy conditions. These include Willaston Estate, Ballachrink Estate, Ballaughton Manor Hill, Windermere Drive and the Eskdale Road area.
The disruption comes as the island remains under a weather warning issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office, with below-freezing temperatures expected to continue until midday on Tuesday.
The Met Office has warned that any remaining snow or slushy patches are likely to refreeze, creating widespread icy stretches on untreated roads and footpaths, particularly during the early morning hours.
Bus Vannin said gritting teams are working to make affected roads safe and services will resume once conditions improve.
The rest of the bus network is operating as normal.
Passengers are advised to allow extra time for journeys and to check for further updates while icy conditions persist.