Bus Vannin has confirmed that all of its services and routes are back operating as usual following Monday’s disruption due to snow and ice.
A number of services were cancelled yesterday due to the treacherous conditions, which also led to all schools being closed due to access safety concerns.
A spokesperson from Bus Vannin commented: ‘Thank you to all staff involved in getting our service back to normality since the early hours of this morning.
‘We have had reports of a build up of traffic in the Onchan area due to the Mountain Road being closed.
‘Please be patient in this area.’
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for ice is still in place until 12pm noon today.