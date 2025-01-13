A school leaders’ union has urged Isle of Man Steam Packet to rethink its policy on its adult to children ratio amid fears it could prevent school trips.
The ferry company recently changed its ratio of one adult for every ten children to one adult for every five children with Treasury Minister revealing there was a ‘rising number of incidents on board the vessels where children traveling in organised groups were presenting a danger to themselves, fellow passengers and crew’.
But school leaders’ union NAHT says the Steam Packet is out of step with the Department of Education, Sport & Culture (DESC) educational visits guidance and best practice across the British Isles.
Children in the Isle of Man often have to cross the Irish Sea to access cultural and educational trips and school leaders say they don’t have the staffing resources to meet the new requirement.
Recruiting volunteers to meet the new requirements is not a practical solution, NAHT warns, due to the additional costs for travel, accommodation and transport and an increase in DBS checks to vet additional adult volunteers.
Rehana Azam, NAHT Regional Head North West, said: ‘This unfair policy means children on the Isle of Man will miss out on educational experiences and opportunities available to other children in the UK.
‘It also places an impossible burden on schools and makes off-island trips unworkable. It is already difficult to free up enough staff for off-island trips. Some schools are already cancelling their plans because of this.
‘We understand the need for safeguarding, but this new ratio far exceeds what is required by educational experts and adds unnecessary barriers to what should be enriching experiences for children.’
A spokesperson said: ‘We are responsible for the safety of all passengers and crew on our vessels at all times.
‘Following a comprehensive review of our risk assessments, taking into account all factors relating to the carriage of children and the overall safety of everyone on board, including crew, the adult to child supervision ratio has been revised. The company liaised with DESC over the introduction of these ratios.
It is disappointing that the National Association of Head Teachers did not discuss the issue with the company to fully understand our commitment to the safety of passengers of all ages.’
A written question on the issue was also asked by House of Keys Speaker Juan Watterson to Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson.
Dr Allinson said: ‘The company’s (Steam Packet) primary concern is for the health, safety and comfort of all of their passengers.
‘A risk assessment was carried out taking into account the increasing number of group bookings and the rising number of incidents on board the vessels where children traveling in organised groups were presenting a danger to themselves, fellow passengers and crew.
‘As a result, a new ratio policy of one adult to five children was introduced with the new schedule launch on the 24 October 2024.
‘The maximum group size for any single booking is 60 children with 12 accompanying adults.’
Dr Allison conceded the DESC policy was a one adult to ten children ration but says there is an added safety concern for the Steam Packet.
He explained: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet has a responsibility for the safety of all passengers travelling on their vessels. In the event that there is an incident on board, such as fire or flooding, the ship’s crew will initiate emergency procedures, which includes closing watertight and fire doors.
‘There is an increased risk with large groups of under-supervised children that they may become separated from their supervisors/guardians.’