A new 200-day RNLI podcast begins today, with the first episode taking place on the Isle of Man.
The podcast, which is titled ‘200 voices’, will explore stories from the charity’s history as well as the modern day.
There will be an episode released every day leading up to the charity’s bicentenary on March 4, 2024.
The series will begin on the Isle of Man, with the first episode ‘Launching An Institution’ being narrated by Douglas RNLI Coxswain Edd Christian.
In this pilot episode, Edd goes back to 1824, with Sir William Hillary laying the foundations for what is now the RNLI. Edd also talks about what the charity means to the island and its people, and how being a part of the lifesaving charity has personally shaped his life.
A spokesperson from the RNLI says: ‘The charity has been saving lives at sea since it was founded in 1824 and, in that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 144,000 lives.
‘Funded by voluntary donations, and with lifeboats crewed by specially-trained volunteers, the RNLI is a truly unique rescue organisation with an incredible 200-year story to tell – many highlights of which are shared through the podcast series.
‘The series will also hear from celebrity ambassadors such as actor Timothy Spall, actress Ruth Jones, Irish musician Phil Coulter, gold-medal Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan.
‘As well as celebrity ambassadors you’ll hear from people connected to the RNLI and those whose lives have been touched by the lifesaving charity.
‘Hear from locals with a special kinship to their lifeboat station, a crew member who’s been on service for a generation, or the family of someone rescued by an RNLI frontline lifesaver – each episode is sure to take the listener on a journey through a touching story.’
The podcast is available across all platforms and the RNLI website, with the first episode being released today (Friday August 18).
The RNLI’s strategic content manager, Rory Stamp, says: ‘We knew we had to do something really special to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, which is such a monumental milestone.
‘200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity.’