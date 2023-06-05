The volunteer crew were paged by His Majesty’s Coastguard at 4.28 pm on June 2.
The all-weather lifeboat Gough Ritchie II was tasked with assisting an injured yachtsman aboard a 10-metre catamaran.
The lifeboat launched into light winds with a calm sea and excellent visibility. The volunteer crew made good time to the location of the vessel. Once on scene the lifeboat pulled along the catamaran and two volunteer crew members boarded to assess the casualty. They decided the best course of action was to transfer the casualty to the lifeboat and head to Douglas, where an ambulance was waiting.
The casualty was then transferred to the care of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.
With the casualty safely onshore, the lifeboat made its way back to Port St Mary at 7.13 pm, where it was refuelled and made ready for future service.
Morgan Guy, RNLI coxswain and mechanic said: ‘I am really pleased we were able to assist the casualty. In this case the crew of the catamaran were able to contact the Coastguard when they needed assistance.
‘We’d like to take this opportunity to remind anyone going out on the water to always have a means of calling for help.’