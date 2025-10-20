A section of St Mark’s Road has been closed this morning (Monday) following a second crash in the area.
Police say the closure is in place near the junction with Clenagh Road, with diversions currently operating via Mullinaragher Road and Orrisdale Road.
Emergency services are at the scene, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area and follow the diversion signs in place.
It comes after an earlier collision on the same road near Ballasalla blocked the southern carriageway earlier today.
Officers attended that incident, and the route was confirmed clear by 9.47am.
The nature of the second crash has not yet been confirmed, and it is not known whether anyone has been injured.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said emergency services remain at the scene.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Constabulary for further details.