The Department of Infrastructure is to close the A3 Ramsey Road between Ballig Bridge and Cronk-Y-Voddy Crossroads to through traffic for three days.
The route will shut from 9.30am tomorrow (Friday) until 6pm on Sunday, April 14.
It's to facilitate carriageway resurfacing and other maintenance works on Creg Willy's Hill, Glen Helen and north bound lanes at Ballig Bridge. The Department said that usually these additional works are done over an extended period on open roads under traffic lights.
However it said by doing this work at the same time that the road is closed for resurfacing means that it can be done more quickly and safely, and with less overall disruption to the general public.
The closure of this section of the road has been deliberately timed to minimise disruption to commuters, buses and weekday commercial traffic and to ensure this work is completed as quickly and safely as possible. It is estimated that if all this work had to be done in live traffic under temporary traffic lights, it would taken about ten working days and would likely to have caused significant delays especially at times of high traffic volumes.
Bus diversions
Friday, April 12: The 1150, 1350, 1550 and 1810 departures from Peel divert from Poortown Road (Barbary West Coast) via Oak Road and Knocksharry to Kirk Michael.
The 1110, 1310 & 1730 departures from Ramsey divert from Kirk Michael via Knocksharry and Oak Road to Poortown Road.
Saturday, April 13: The 1150, 1350, 1550 and 1810 departures from Peel divert from Poortown Road (Barbary West Coast) via Oak Road and Knocksharry to Kirk Michael.
The 0730, 1110, 1310 & 1730 departures from Ramsey divert from Kirk Michael via Knocksharry and Oak Road to Poortown Road.
Reserve dates
The DoI added that if the weather is unsuitable to lay asphalt or there is some other major impediment, we have put in place reserve dates of Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21. If these dates are required arrangements will be made to facilitate the passage of the school bus.