A section of road near the Fairy Bridge is set to be temporarily closed next week due to survey work.
The Department of Infrastructure has authorised a road closure from Monday, March 17 to Wednesday, March 19, which will allow Manx Utilities to undertake survey work as part of preparations for wind turbine transportation.
This closure will take place from 9am to 4.30pm, while a single-lane closure with traffic lights will remain in place for an additional two days on March 20 and 21.
Surveys will look to consider any potential impacts on bats and trees along the transport route.
The Department of Infrastructure have also confirmed that tree felling will also be completed in the area during the time of the closure.