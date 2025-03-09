Whitebridge Road in Onchan is closed following an earlier road traffic collision.
Police expect the road to be open by 4pm.
A force spokesperson said: ‘We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Whitebridge Road, Onchan.
‘Please note there is a road closure between the junction of Whitebridge Road and Windermere Drive up to the junction with Begoade Road.
‘It is anticipated this road closure will be in place until 4pm today.
‘Updates will be given as soon as possible. We thank you for you patience at this time.’
Bus Vannin say because of the road closure, it’s number 3 services are currently diverting from Royal Avenue to King Edward Road (both directions) until the road re-opens.