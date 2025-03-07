A man who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years.
Christopher Edward Jackson appeared before magistrate admitting the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police saw Jackson driving a Ford Transit van on August 30, at around 5.30pm, on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
The 25-year-old was initially stopped and spoken to in relation to an issue with the vehicle’s lights.
However, officers reported a smell of cannabis, and a drug wipe test was requested, which proved positive.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Jackson gave a sample of blood which was sent to the UK for analysis, and later produced a reading of 5.1 for the class B drug, above the legal limit of two.
The court heard that the defendant, who lives at Vicarage Road in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb handed in letters of reference for her client as well as a letter of apology from Jackson himself.
Ms Lobb said that he was highly regarded by his employer and friends and had shown his remorse in his letter.
The advocate said that Jackson had stopped using cannabis and would not come to the attention of the courts again.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.