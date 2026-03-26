A road in the north west of the island was closed for a couple of hours after a two-vehicle crash.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed emergency services were at the scene of the collision on Ballaleigh Road in Kirk Michael at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.
The road was closed for some time while the area was cleared and the vehicles recovered.
A force spokesperson said: ‘At approximately 8pm on Wednesday, March25, police attended a two‑vehicle road traffic collision on Ballaleigh Road, Kirk Michael, alongside partner agencies.
‘The road was closed for a protracted period of time to allow for vehicle recovery. We thank the public for their patience and understanding.’
Manx Care has been contacted but there has been no confirmation regarding any injuries.