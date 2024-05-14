Crews from the Department of Infrastructure are replacing two service inspection lids on Saddle Road, next to Braddan Parish Church.
Both manhole covers have become sunken and present a potential hazard to the travelling public.
Crews have been at the scene since around 9am this morning as the work was needing to be carried out immediately.
Currently there is three way temporary traffic lights at the Braddan Church roundabout on the Peel to Douglas main road to manage traffic flow to and from Saddle Road while work is ongoing.
Commuters have told Isle of Man Today that queues are backed up and drivers should expect delays.
The DoI say it’s their intention to try and get all the works completed today and ‘will make every effort to get clear of this site before this evening’s commuter run’.
However, if this isn’t possible, the temporary traffic lights will remain in place overnight and into tomorrow to allow the works to be completed.