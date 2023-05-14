The Department of Infrastructure has said that there will be road works on Johnny Watterson's Lane and Victoria Street tomorrow.
The department said: 'From tomorrow (Monday) we will have a team repairing the carriageway at the top of Johnny Wattersons Lane.
'The team is expected to be on site for up to two weeks.
'There will be temporary traffic lights in use where necessary.'
With regards to Victoria Street, the department said: 'Weather permitting, the Department's line painting team will re-lining the lower section of Victoria Street tomorrow (Monday).
'The team will start work ahead of business hours, but will still be on site after businesses open for the day.
'There will be some disruption to parking while this work is underway.'