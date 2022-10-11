Roads to close next week to clear racing items
Subscribe newsletter
The Department of Infrastructure has announced that parts of the Snaefell Mountain Road will be closed for some of next week.
The main section of the road will be shut between 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday, October 17, to Wednesday, October 19.
The DoI said it was closing the roads ‘to undertake the safe removal of road-side road race equipment from the Mountain Road’.
The closure can be extended to Thursday and Friday, but these are only reserve dates in case of unworkable conditions such as thick mist or high winds.
The contractors will be clearing away items such as; scaffold marshal stations, shelters, welfare facilities, signs and safety barriers.
The DoI said: ‘The Highway Division will take advantage of the closures to inspect, and where necessary clear roadside gullies, replace a number of verge masters that have been damaged in recent road traffic collisions, and complete some other minor maintenance activities.’
The Creg-ny-Baa Hotel will still operate during the closure and will be reachable from Douglas and Onchan via the A18, from Hillberry or from the Creg back road for Ramsey and Laxey.
The DoI has also confirmed that the Victory Cafe and the Snaefell cafe will operate as normal, as will the Mountain Railway.
Parking at the Bungalow Tram Station and Victory Cafe will be fully accessible from the Tholt Y Will Road from Sulby.
l The top of Bray Hill will also be closed at the junction with Ballaquayle Road to dismantle equipment and store away the St Ninian’s footbridge for the winter.
This will take place on Sunday, October 16, from 6am to 9am.
The Ellan Vannin Fuel petrol station will operate as normal. The DoI has warned that due to a warning of high winds which may stop crane operation, they may hold off on the work until October 23.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |