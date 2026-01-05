The island’s bus services are beginning to resume after being suspended earlier because of the wintry conditions.
A Bus Vannin spokesperson said: ‘With the help of our colleagues at Department of Infrastructure we are now able to resume Routes 3 and 5.These services will be leaving at 8:07 (route 5) 8:10 (Route 3).’
Bus services around the Isle of Man, including all school services, were suspended earlier because of the wintry conditions.
Temperatures will remain low throughout the day.
All main roads remain open, but people are urged to drive with caution.
Residents are encouraged to allow extra time for journeys.
Estates and bus routes will continue to be cleared throughout the morning.