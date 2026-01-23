Isle of Man-born rugby player Bevan Rodd has been named in the England training squad for the forthcoming Six Nations.
The Sale Sharks star has been included in the 36-strong squad for the tournament which gets underway next month.
The Six Nations fires into life on Thursday, February 5 with a clash between holders France and Ireland at the Stade de France.
Italy take on Scotland in the early kick-off on Saturday, February 7 at 2.10pm before England get their campaign up and running with a mouth-watering clash with Wales at Twickenham in the later game at 4.40pm.
Rodd, who has missed a large portion of the 2025-26 season because of injury, made his return to action in recent weeks and has done enough to be included in Steve Borthwick’s squad.
The 25-year-old prop, a former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year winner, made his England debut in the 2021 autumn internationals when helping them beat Australia.
Rodd has since gone on to make 10 appearances for the England national team - including at the 2023 Rugby World Cup - a tally he will be hoping to add to in the coming weeks until the Six Nations concludes on Saturday, March 14, should he make the final squad.
