An investment network established in Jersey and Guernsey will launch its Isle of Man chapter next month, creating an opportunity for Manx entrepreneurs to access private capital, knowledge and growth opportunities.
The launch of TEKEX’s island chapter marks the beginning of a long-term presence in the island, designed to support early-stage and growth businesses by improving access to investment, founder experience and collaboration across the Crown Dependencies.
For investors and professional firms, TEKEX provides visibility of investable opportunities emerging across the Crown Dependencies.
The inaugural event will take place at 5pm on February 12 at Santander Work Café, bringing together Manx entrepreneurs, investors, advisers and business leaders alongside members of the established TEKEX network.
Rather than a single keynote speaker, the event will feature a series of founder-led conversations focused on real-world scale-up challenges, investment readiness and sustainable growth.
A TEKEX spokesperson said: ‘For many business founders, particularly in smaller jurisdictions, the challenge is not ambition or talent but access to the right conversations, the right capital and the right experience early enough to make a difference.
Founders taking part include: Jayne Sibley, founder of Sibstar, the debit card and app designed to help families support loved ones with dementia, which secured investment following an appearance on Dragon’s Den; Shelley Langan-Newton, co-founder of SQR, an Isle of Man-based business focused on secure digital infrastructure; Tim Huelin, founder of Daysium, who has built and scaled a technology business through the TEKEX ecosystem.
The launch is supported by a group of professional services and ecosystem partners including Rathbones, Toast PR, C5 Alliance, SQR and BDO, reflecting TEKEX’s collaborative approach to building sustainable innovation communities.
Speaking ahead of the event, Ed Prow, founder of TEKEX, said: ‘TEKEX was created to connect people, capital and experience.
‘The Isle of Man has a strong entrepreneurial base and a respected business environment, but like any growth ecosystem, access matters.
‘By linking local founders and investors into a wider Crown Dependencies network, TEKEX aims to help businesses engage earlier with capital, learn from those who have already scaled, and build with long-term value in mind.”
Isle of Man entrepreneur and SQR co-founder Shelley Langan-Newton added: ‘There is a real depth of entrepreneurial talent in the island, often paired with strong ambition.
‘What consistently makes the difference for founders is access to people who have already navigated the challenges of growth. TEKEX helps open those doors, and that is something the local business community genuinely needs.’
Ticket proceeds from the event will be donated to Isle of Man charity Forget Me Not IOM reflecting TEKEX’s commitment to embedding community impact alongside commercial growth.
Further events are planned as TEKEX establishes its presence in the island.
Tickets, priced at £5, for the launch are available via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tekex-isle-of-man-launch-tickets-1977272283627
Attendance is open to entrepreneurs, investors, advisers and professionals with an interest in innovation and business growth.