The airport director is hoping to introduce changes at Ronaldsway as UK airports prepare to bring in new scanners that will see the 100ml liquid rule scrapped.
From 2024, major UK airports will change their security rules on liquids as well as items such as laptops in hand luggage.
This will follow the installation of new high-tech 3D scanners that will show more detailed images of baggage.
Passengers will be able to take two litres of liquid and they will no longer have to remove electrical items from their bags.
It will be phased in over the next two years and current rules will still apply to airports not using this new technology.
Airport director Gary Cobb said: ‘While the security equipment mandate won’t apply to Ronaldsway directly, we are aware of the 2024 target and that passenger expectations may change once the technology becomes more common at large UK airports.
‘With this in mind, the management team are looking to accommodate the changes in the forthcoming airport masterplan.’
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas has previously spoken about the plan, saying it will include training and recruiting more staff.
He has now said that the scanner could be brought in at Ronaldsway if there’s enough demand for it, however he warned that it would be expensive and funds are tight.
The Liberal Vannin party says it agrees that rules on travel security are ‘essential’, but where they can be relaxed by international agreement and implementation of technological developments, ‘they should be’.
It said: ‘The 100ml rule on what is allowed in carry-on bags may be just an irritation for many, but is a real cause of frustration for some, especially those travelling with infants or for passengers with health conditions.
‘Liberal Vannin believes that this change should have already been planned and budgeted for and hopes that it can be expedited quickly, to the benefit of our own residents when travelling and visitors to the island during the 2023 tourist season.’
Originally planned with a deadline of 2022, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the installation of these scanners back significantly.
Such scanners are already in use at other airports, including London City and Amsterdam. Shannon Airport in Ireland installed the machines in October, costing about €2.5m or £2.2m.
Currently at Ronaldsway, people are required to carry liquids in a clear plastic bag, removed from their hand luggage, of 100ml or under.
These limits have been in place since November 2006.