A house in Kirk Michael lost its roof during Friday’s battering by Storm Eowyn.
The property is located opposite the Glen Wyllin Trout Farm on Shore Road in Kirk Michael very near to the island’s west coast.
Wind speeds reached more than 100mph on Snaefell, while gusts topped 80 and 90mph elsewhere earlier today.
Trees were brought down across the island forcing the closure of many roads and the government to declare a ‘major incident’.
Winds have eased as the day has worn on, but there is still a yellow weather warning in place for coastal overtopping until 9pm this evening.
Areas likely to be affected are Castletown Promenade, Shore Road at Gansey and the northern end of Douglas promenade.