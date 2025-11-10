The bursary has enabled her to begin a two-year Master’s degree at Lund University in Sweden, following her achievement of a 2:1 Honours degree in Geography from Oxford University.
A spokesperson from the Rotary Club commented: ‘Ms Matthews’ postgraduate studies focus on development-related fields, including direct poverty reduction and social and institutional development - areas closely aligned with Rotary International’s global mission to promote sustainable development and humanitarian service.
While studying in Sweden, she also plans to engage with the local Rotary Club in Lund.
Funding for the bursary has been provided jointly by the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann Charitable Trust and The Rotary Foundation.