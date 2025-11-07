The ‘southern’ and ‘big routes’ for this year’s Christmas Tractor Run have now been announced.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers will stage its annual event during the first full weekend of next month (December 6 and 7).
The charity fundraiser sees dozens of Manx farmers deck-out their tractors in bright Christmas lights before embarking on two festive parades around the Isle of Man.
On Saturday (December 6), the southern route will see parades set off from Church Road in Port Erin at 4.45pm, rather than from their previous start near the lifeboat house.
Tractors will set off through Colby and Ballabeg and on to Castletown Square.
Then it’s on through Ballasalla and up the Ballamodha to Foxdale and St John’s before heading to Douglas and the Grandstand via Crosby and Union Mills.
The main route, which is on Sunday this year (December 7), will see tractors gather at Tynwald Hill before travelling down the A1 to Peel at 4.15pm.
After a foray through Peel Promenade, the procession will then travel through the A4 coast road to Kirk Michael.
Ballaugh and Sulby will then be passed before the tractors arrive in Ramsey, followed by the A2 coast road to Laxey, through Onchan and ending up at the TT Grandstand.
The southern route is expected to take slightly longer than the big route, with a 9pm finish estimated on Saturday rather than 8pm on Sunday.
Last year, £18,800 was raised for two island charities - The Children’s Centre and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
This year, the chosen charities are Isle Stand up to Suicide and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.
To find out more about the event and keep up to date on the latest details, you can visit the ‘Isle of Man Young Farmers’ Facebook page.