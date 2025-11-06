Another weather warning has been issued for the Isle of Man, with yellow-level alerts for coastal overtopping now in force until the early hours of tomorrow (Friday).
The warning, issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, came into effect at 9am this morning (Thursday, November 6) and will remain active until 2am on Friday, November 7.
Areas most at risk include Shore Road in Rushen, the central and northern parts of Douglas Promenade, Castletown Promenade, and to a lesser extent, Ramsey and Laxey promenades.
Due to high spring tides, minor overtopping of waves is expected around the next two high tides, at approximately 11.20am and again at 11.49pm.
It marks the third weather alert issued this week.
Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to take extra care near the coast, particularly around high tide times, and to avoid exposed areas where waves may wash over.
The Met Office said adverse conditions are expected to continue into Friday morning, but the situation should improve as tides begin to drop over the weekend.