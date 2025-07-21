Passengers were treated to an extra surprise during the Round the Island cruise on Saturday.
Steam Packet held its annual cruise on the Manxman which took passengers anticlockwise round the island passing Laxey, Maughold, Point of Ayre, Jurby, Kirk Michael, Peel, Bradda Head, Calf of Man, Langness and back to Douglas.
It proved to be perfect weather with calm seas and sunshine for most of the trip. But it got even better as the vessel passed Peel approaching sunset.
Two dolphins, thought to be local celebrities Moonlight and Starlight, could be seen bowriding the vessel.
Dave Corkish snapped this amazing shots of the dolphin breaching just ahead of the Manxman, capturing a magical moment.