Two Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled this evening (Tuesday, January 6) due to forecasted adverse weather.
Tonight’s scheduled 7.15pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham will no longer go ahead.
This means that the overnight 1.45am sailing from Lancashire back to the island has also been cancelled.
The current weather forecast states that there will be fresh to strong west or southwest winds later tonight, becoming a strong to gale force north-westerly overnight.
Sailings are currently scheduled to get back underway with tomorrow morning’s 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham.