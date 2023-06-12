It’s all in aid of the Children’s Centre charity.
Thirty-six teams of 10 have already subscribed – meaning there is no room for anyone else to join in.
The event is an important one in The Children’s Centre’s fundraising calendar.
Over the last five years almost £40,000 has been raised with all of the money going directly to the charity’s projects helping local children, young people and families.
Joff Whitten, chief executive of The Children’s Centre, said: ‘Rounders is one of the highlights of our annual events calendar.
‘It’s a super night that just about perfectly blends those playing for fun and those who channel their inner Olympian!
‘It’s incredibly important for us as a charity to hold events like rounders as it gives us a chance to generate some of the essential funds we need to run the charity, ensuring we can continue to deliver incredible services to those ineligible for help elsewhere.
‘It’s also a very fun way for us to meet people who perhaps don’t fully understand the type of work we do with children, teenagers and families and how our vital services make such a significant impact on the lives of those we help.
‘Thanks to all those willing to compete and may the best team win!’
Supporters are encouraged to go along to the event to cheer colleagues, friends and family on.
It takes place on Thursday, June 22, from 5.30pm to 9.30pm at Vagabonds Rugby Club, which is next to Noble’s Hospital.
Accountancy firm PwC is sponsoring it.