Douglas City Council has confirmed its annual fireworks display will continue in its traditional format in 2026, after proposals to introduce a low-noise alternative were set aside.
While the council’s current fireworks provider confirmed a low-noise display could be delivered at no additional cost, they advised against changing from the established approach. That view was supported by a detailed written submission considered by councillors.
Members were also told the organised display in the capital plays an important role in discouraging multiple private fireworks events in residential areas, which are often cited as a significant source of distress for residents and pets.
Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, said: ‘We have long recognised that fireworks attract differing views which is why we considered switching to a low-noise display this year.
‘Ultimately it was agreed that the display we currently operate remains the most effective and responsible approach, reflecting a careful balance between community enjoyment, public safety and minimising wider disruption.