The Isle of Man Constabulary say officers are at the scene, sharing the warning at 5.20pm.
They warn that the road is blocked and are asking drivers to find alternative routes.
A spokesperson said: ‘Police are on scene at a Road Traffic Collision on Westmoreland Road, Douglas.
‘The road is currently blocked, please find an alternative route.’
One reader told Isle of Man Today that traffic is backed up on the road, but officers are attempting to redirect the traffic.
With the road traffic collision coming in rush hour, it’s likely that delays will be lengthy as Police deal with the issue.