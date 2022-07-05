Rounders games raise £7,000 for good cause

A total of 340 people played a competitive night of rounders games in The Children’s Centre’s annual rounders tournament and raised £7,000.

Held at Vagabonds Rugby Club, this year’s tournament saw 34 teams participate from a range of organisations and businesses across the island. The event sold out quickly, with team entries already on the books for 2023’s tournament.

‘One Hit Wonders’ – a mix of teachers from Scoill yn Jubilee in Douglas – were crowned tournament champion, with accountancy firm PwC, which sponsored the event, in close second place.

The Children’s Centre charity helps children, young people and families when they are faced with challenges in their lives.

The event proceeds will provide funding to support more than 60, three-hour, one-to-one sessions working directly with a child or young person who has behavioural, learning or emotional wellbeing issues.

Jane Howland, fundraiser for The Children’s Centre, said: ‘It was another fabulous evening at our annual rounders tournament and we would like to congratulate Scoill yn Jubilee on their victory!

‘Despite a Covid curve ball at the 11th hour with two teams having to drop out, we were delighted that 34 teams competed and most importantly, generated £7,000 to support our local services helping make the Isle of Man a safe and progressive community.

‘A big thank you to those who helped on the night, the rounders teams and PwC Isle of Man for its continued involvement.

‘Their sponsorship covers the event’s organisational costs, allowing all proceeds to go directly to the support we provide to children, young people and families at The Children’s Centre.’

Paul Jones, of PwC Isle of Man, said: ‘The Children’s Centre is an invaluable local resource and we’re delighted to have had the opportunity to sponsor for another year.

‘Although it was our fifth year as sponsor, it was our first year seeing a PwC team come so close to winning!