Royal car on display for jubilee

A car built specially for the Queen and Prince Philip’s Coronation Tour during 1953 and 1954 is on display outside the Isle of Man’s Motor Museum over the four-day jubilee weekend.

The Humber Super Snipe Mark IV toured over 13 countries of the Commonwealth with the Royal couple, covering 43,000 miles, and upon completion of the tour remained in Australia as a governmental car.

One of four custom made Royal Tourers in Kilburn, London, the vehicle surfaced on Ebay in 2007 from Sydney, where it was bought and brought back to the United Kingdom, and then to the Isle of Man.

The vehicle, which has a 4.1-litre six cylinder engine, was slightly modified ahead of the 1953 Coronation Tour, with positioning in the centre to allow the Royal couple to stand and greet the public.

A video about the car and its historic background is available to view on the Isle of Man Motor Museum Facebook page, where museum volunteer Nick Sykes gives his insight on the famous vehicle.

Isle of Man Motor Museum director Darren Cunningham said: ‘While our Humber Royal Tourer is definitely a more sedate form of travel than many of our other exhibits, it is without doubt one of the crown jewels of the museum and we are very privileged to have this historically significant car on display at the museum.’

He added that the car is in excellent running order and they felt the Platinum Jubilee was a fitting occasion to take it out and stretch its legs.