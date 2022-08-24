Royal College of Nursing says government needs to ‘go further’
The Royal College of Nursing says the government needs to ‘go further’ in its support in the face of rising cost of living.
It welcomed measures announced this week to support Isle of Man residents but felt more needs to be done.
Estephanie Dunn, regional director of the RCN in the North West, said: ‘The reason that this support is necessary is because some residents, including health and social care staff on the island, simply aren’t paid enough.
‘After a decade of real-term pay cuts, including Manx Care’s recent pay awards, the terrible hardship nursing staff are enduring alongside challenging working conditions, shows no sign of easing.
‘In a recent ballot, an overwhelming number of nurses voted to reject the pay award because it was unacceptable.
‘They also expressed the intention to consider industrial action.
‘Discussions are ongoing to determine the next steps.’
