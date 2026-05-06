Will Bellamy, Manx Care’s Divisional Director for Ambulance and Transfer Services, has been awarded the King’s Ambulance Medal, which recognises distinguished service and exceptional commitment within ambulance services.
The honour acknowledges sustained contributions to patient care, professionalism and leadership throughout his career, including his work leading ambulance and transfer services on the Isle of Man since 2022.
Following the announcement, Mr Bellamy attended a reception at Government House hosted by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer to celebrate islanders recognised in the New Year Honours.
The King’s Ambulance Medal is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and service within the ambulance sector over an extended period.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope praised Mr Bellamy’s contribution to healthcare on the island and across his wider career.
She said: ‘Will’s dedication to the ambulance service and the people of the Isle of Man over more than two decades is exceptional.
‘This honour is thoroughly deserved and reflects the leadership and commitment he brings to Manx Care and the wider health service every day.’
Manx Care also congratulated Mr Bellamy on the award and thanked him for his continued service to patients, colleagues and the wider community.
Responding to the recognition, Mr Bellamy said the award reflected the work of ambulance teams he had served alongside throughout his career.
‘I’m incredibly honoured to receive the King’s Ambulance Medal,’ he said.
‘This award reflects the dedication of the amazing ambulance teams I’ve worked with throughout my career, and it’s a privilege to serve the people of the Isle of Man alongside my colleagues in Manx Care.’
The New Year Honours List recognises people from across the British Isles who have made significant contributions in public service, healthcare, business, charity and community life.